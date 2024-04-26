Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

NYSE:H traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,866. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

