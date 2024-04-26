Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 1,272,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,100. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.90 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,734,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 192,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.