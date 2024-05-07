Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,542,000 after acquiring an additional 457,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

