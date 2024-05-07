AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.