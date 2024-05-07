Summit Global Investments Takes $282,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,576,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 553,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 299.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after buying an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

