SharkNinja (SN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.91 per share for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-3.61 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at 65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 67.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of 52.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 67.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SN

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.