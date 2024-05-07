Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.54.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of JWN opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nordstrom
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.