Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,572,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.