Savers Value Village (SVV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Savers Value Village to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Savers Value Village Price Performance
SVV opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.
Insider Activity at Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.