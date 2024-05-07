Savers Value Village (SVV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Savers Value Village to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Company Profile

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,650 over the last ninety days.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

