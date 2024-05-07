Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Brightcove has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.100–0.050 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.010-0.020 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BCOV opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,621.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 56,541 shares of company stock valued at $102,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCOV

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.