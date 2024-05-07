Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.