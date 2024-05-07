Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LH. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $12,360,478 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

