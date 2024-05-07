Summit Global Investments Invests $242,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 121,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

