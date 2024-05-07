PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of 829.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AGS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

