Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $151.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $365,933,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.