Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,502 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

