Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $530.27. 228,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,143. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

