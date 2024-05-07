Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-10.400 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -160.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

