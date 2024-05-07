Truist Financial Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 825,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

