BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

