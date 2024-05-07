Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE BEP opened at $26.63 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,522 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,853 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,489,000 after acquiring an additional 415,667 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

