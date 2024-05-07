eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.070 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
eGain Trading Down 0.8 %
EGAN stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.52.
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
