Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,785,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 208,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,741. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average is $184.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

