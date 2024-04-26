Eley Financial Management Inc Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BND stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 2,213,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.