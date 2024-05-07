Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

Ashland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ashland by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after buying an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.