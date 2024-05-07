MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 61,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 108,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.