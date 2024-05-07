MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,807. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

