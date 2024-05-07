MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,605. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

