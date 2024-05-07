Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

