Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Timothy L. Olson Purchases 2,000 Shares

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Olson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $21,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,890.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,692. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZWI shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.21% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

