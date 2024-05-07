MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $888,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.84. 100,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,129. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

