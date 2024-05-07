Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $16.50 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

Coty Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,387. Coty has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.