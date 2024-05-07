MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,015 Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
DFP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 53,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.31.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
