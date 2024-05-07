MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,120 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

