Barclays Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Post alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on POST

Post Trading Down 0.3 %

POST traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.