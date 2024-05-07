Allurion Technologies (ALUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Allurion Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, analysts expect Allurion Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALUR opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

ALUR has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Allurion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

