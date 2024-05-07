MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Shares of MTZ opened at $106.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MasTec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

