Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Evercore lowered Magna International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGA opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.