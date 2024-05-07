Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,455 shares of company stock worth $2,008,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $310.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.84 and its 200-day moving average is $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

