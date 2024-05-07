Loews (NYSE:L) Releases Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. Loews has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

