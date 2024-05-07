Robert W. Baird Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $106.03 on Monday. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

