Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.23.

BWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

