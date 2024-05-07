Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
