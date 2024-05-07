Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $868.08 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $31,967.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artivion news, insider John E. Davis sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $48,206.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,418.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $2,891,627. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Artivion by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

