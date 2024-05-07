Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $634.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

