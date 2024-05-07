Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.48.

NET opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. Cloudflare has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,044,347 shares of company stock worth $101,703,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 302.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

