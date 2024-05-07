Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Evercore from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Magna International stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

