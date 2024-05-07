TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. TrueBlue updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

TBI stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

