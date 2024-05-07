Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $154.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $137.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.