Axie Infinity One Day Volume Reaches $38.38 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.34 or 0.00011461 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $38.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.92 or 0.99932547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00097493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,696,068 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,684,954.11054927 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.31813638 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $43,390,220.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

