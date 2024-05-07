Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Bank of America by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

BAC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. 14,303,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,421,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

