TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.98

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.98 and last traded at $120.57, with a volume of 26759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

